Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 275,499 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,499 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,876.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 174,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.