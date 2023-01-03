Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 109,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

