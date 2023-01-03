WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,038 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11,264.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 357,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 354,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

