WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

