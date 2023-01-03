WNY Asset Management LLC Has $459,000 Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,008,000 after purchasing an additional 825,962 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

