WNY Asset Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS NOBL opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

