WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.