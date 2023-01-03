WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

