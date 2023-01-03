WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

