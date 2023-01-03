WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

