WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 87,619 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,619 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

