WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $435.46 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $435.46 million and approximately $0.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.01486192 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008664 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033798 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000496 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.13 or 0.01730367 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0435461 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

