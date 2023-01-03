Wrapped Everscale 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,350.43 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $42.93 million and $20,350.43 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00464158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.02245123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.65 or 0.29701349 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,232,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,043,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,179,708 with 1,715,989,954 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0250708 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,787.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

