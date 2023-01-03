XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

XPO stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

