Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 4.7 %

CTIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

