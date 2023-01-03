Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 4.7 %

CTIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

