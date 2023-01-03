YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $217.98 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.98 million and $189,038.62 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00036703 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $142,937.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

