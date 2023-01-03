Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.71 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $53.71 million and $73,324.86 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.02226270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.73 or 0.29695908 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

