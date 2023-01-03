ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.81

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $375,042.75 and $18.81 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00238697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002305 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

