ZEON Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $151.00 million and $68,528.80 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

