Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.55 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.97.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

