Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $434,200.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

AKRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 1,001,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,460,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

