Alan H. Auerbach Sells 27,241 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 623,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

