Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $165.44 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,984 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $165,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

