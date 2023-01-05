Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.25 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $652,063.52 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022794 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003890 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

