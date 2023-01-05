Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $11.54. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 130,809 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 673,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

