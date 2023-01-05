Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James C. Hamilton Sells 10,338 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 900,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,177. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

