ASD Market Capitalization Hits $37.15 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ASD has a total market cap of $37.15 million and $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05655195 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,825,203.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.