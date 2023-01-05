Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 57,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,197,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.83.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

