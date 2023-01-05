Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.34

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.34 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 2,712,349 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £333.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.42.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

