Badger DAO Price Tops $2.30 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00013679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

