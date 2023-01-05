Bender Robert & Associates Has $869,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 91,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

