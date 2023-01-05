Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,620,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,219,258.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

NYSE:LLY opened at $362.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

