Beta Finance Market Cap Hits $44.62 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

