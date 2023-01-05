Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $137.76 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $101.19 or 0.00600846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00256567 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039471 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
