BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

