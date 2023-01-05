BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.55.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
