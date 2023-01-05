BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

