BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $593.08

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 593.08 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 608.08 ($7.33). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.20), with a volume of 109,306 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £614.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 593.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.63.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

