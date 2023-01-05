BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE BUI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

