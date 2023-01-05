Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.29

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.29 and traded as low as C$15.00. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 67,815 shares.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.29. The firm has a market cap of C$332.07 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

