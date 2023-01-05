Brandon B. Buhler Sells 3,567 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $22,971.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 997,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.