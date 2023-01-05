Cadence Bank NA Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,776. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $357.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

