Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 461,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.



