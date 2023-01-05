Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 165,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,871. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.