Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 165,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,871. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
