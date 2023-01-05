Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 165,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,871. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.