Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.48. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,974 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Celyad Oncology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
