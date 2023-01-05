CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

