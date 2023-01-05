CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
CF Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %
CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.
