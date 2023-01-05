Coin98 Price Hits $0.16 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Coin98 has a market cap of $35.24 million and $9.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.01537305 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008357 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018650 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.98 or 0.01769346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

