CoinLoan (CLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,184.84

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $28.95 million and approximately $6,184.84 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00034339 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

