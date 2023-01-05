Coinmetro Token Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $480.31 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233830 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.63698244 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,031.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

