Comparing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,983.03% -33.37% -31.74% XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94%

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 XOS 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 372.69%. XOS has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 394.13%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 28.01 -$101.88 million ($0.63) -1.89 XOS $5.05 million 22.39 $23.40 million ($0.26) -2.59

XOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XOS beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.