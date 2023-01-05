Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $16.75. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.
Conrad Industries Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conrad Industries (CNRD)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.