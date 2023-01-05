Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $16.75. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.